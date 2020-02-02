Boat capsizes in Chilka, six injured

At least six persons were injured when a boat in the Chilika Lake capsized on Sunday, police said. There were around 20 people in the boat when the mishap took place and all passengers were rescued by the local fishermen, they said.

The injured were admitted to a hospital at Balugaon and their conditions were stated to be out of danger, they said. "Our first priority is to rescue the people and an inquiry will be conducted," Baluaon police station inspector- in-charge RK Mahallik said.

Sources said around 20 persons including women from Chandraput, Subudhipatna and Barkula were returning from Kalijai, a famous 'Shakti shrine located on an island in the lake, after a picnic. The boat capsized apparently due to overloading, they said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.