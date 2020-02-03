Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: 10 killed, seven injured as dumper collides with SUV

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 10:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 10:20 IST
Maha: 10 killed, seven injured as dumper collides with SUV

Ten people were killed and seven others injured after a dumper truck collided with their sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, a police official said on Monday. The mishap took place around 11 pm on Sunday when Balu Narayan Chowdhary and his family members were on their way to Chinchol village after attending a marriage function in Chopra village, located around 400 km from here, he said.

A dumper truck coming from the opposite direction collided with the SUV on Chopra-Faizpur road near Hingola village in Yaval tehsil, the official at Faizpur police station said. Chowdhary, his wife and eight other SUV occupants died on the spot, he said.

Seven others in the car sustained injuries and they were taken to different hospitals in Jalgaon, he said. The victims were residents of Chinchol and Mehul villages under Muktai tehsil, the official added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Maxwell named skipper for BBL's Team of the Tournament

Melbourne Stars all-rounder Maxwell has been named as skipper of the Big Bash Leagues BBL Team of the Tournament on Monday. Maxwells side has qualified for the playoffs and will face Sydney Thunder to book a spot in the final. On the other ...

UPDATE 1-Maldives bans travellers from China over virus fears, minister says

The Maldives has banned travellers arriving from China as a precautionary measure to combat the spread of coronavirus, the tourism minister of the Indian Ocean islands said on Monday. More than 280,000 Chinese tourists visited the luxury ho...

Bakingo bakes love and romance with its Valentine's Day cakes

Gurugram Haryana India, Feb 3 ANI PRNewswire Steal the heart of a beloved one with the scrumptious lovebite from Bakingo. Over 100 per cent cupid-approved cakes are available at a single click. Bakingo is all set to bind hearts in sweet lov...

Al Pacino wants to play Hamlet

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino says he would like to play Hamlet someday as it is one of those characters he hasnt dealt with yet. The 79-year-old actor said though he always had an inkling towards essaying the Shakespearean character, he migh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020