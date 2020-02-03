UP fireworks factory blast: 2 owners arrested

Two owners of a fireworks factory in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district where an explosion had left five people dead have been arrested, police said on Monday. Irfan and Farman are brothers and partly owned the unit along with Intezar who was killed in the blast on Friday along with four workers, they said.

The duo was booked for negligence. The incident took place when manufacturing of firecrackers was on in the unit. The roof of the factory blew away due to the explosion, police said.

The unit is located on the Shamli-Delhi highway in Kandhla and had a licence to manufacture crackers till 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

