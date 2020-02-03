2 held for poaching wild boar Erode, Feb 3 (PTI): Two poachers were arrested and fined Rs 25,000 killing a wild boar which destroyed their standing crop, forest officials said on Monday. Madhan (40) and Madevan (50) have been facing the menace in their farmland in Kongadai village near Anthiyur forest, the officials said.

On Sunday, the men trapped one boar damaging the crops and cooked the meat for consumption. On learning this, the officials visited the land, found the poachers cooking the boar and arrested them.

Also, the officials slapped a fine of Rs 25,000..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

