Bhagwat interacts with RSS pracharaks from MP, Chhattisgarh

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat held an interaction here on Monday with over 100 'pracharaks' (workers) drawn from the Congress-ruled states of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Bhagwat will hold talks with the pracharaks of RSS Madhya Kshetra for a couple of days following which they will be handed district-wise plans to reach out to youths, a Sangh functionary said.

After two days, he will review the work and roadmap of RSS affiliates, including the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, its students' wing, at the Saraswati Shishu Mandir's Sharda Vihar, where the meeting is underway. Bhagwat will hold meetings for four days with the pracharaks and functionaries of different Sangh-affiliated organisations, he added.

A similar meeting of RSS pracharaks of Madhya Kshetra was held here five years ago, a source said. The Sangh's programme is being seen as an effort to quell the dissent among people against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and ramp up support for the new law.

The law seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non- Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan after facing religious persecution there. Protests have been going on in several parts of the country against the new law..

