IMD predicts rain in several districts of Odisha in next 24 hours

The India Metrological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a warning, predicting light to moderate rainfall in several districts of Odisha in next 24 hours. Umashankar Das, Scientist at IMD Bhubaneswar said, "There is a likelihood of light to moderate rainfall in Southern Odisha, districts like Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Ganjam, Balangir, Nuapada and Kandhman in the next 24 hours."

"Yellow warning has been issued for dense fog in the districts like Gajapati, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, and Malkangiri for the next morning," he further added. He said that a good amount of rainfall will be experienced in North and Coastal interiors of Odisha on February 7 and 8.

Thunderstorm warning has been issued in the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Angul, Keuonjhar, Bhadrak, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur. "Apart from it, due to heavy rain prediction for February 7 and 8, farmers have been warned and advised to take necessary precautions for their crops and vegetables," Das said. (ANI)

