Four men involved in over 30 cases of highway robberies arrested from Dhaula Kuan

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 17:45 IST
  • Created: 03-02-2020 17:45 IST
Four men, involved in more than 30 cases of highway robberies in Delhi-NCR and adjoining states, have been arrested from Dhaula Kuan, police said on Monday. The accused, Raju (40), Rinku (32), Anand Soni (28) and Lalit Tyagi (30), who were staying on rent inc, used to travel to Delhi to commit the robberies, they said.

With their arrests, more than 10 robbery cases have been solved in the national capital, police said. A trap was laid on Ring Road, Dhaula Kuan on January 31 after police received information that Raju along with his gang members would come there. All the four men were overpowered and apprehended from the spot, they said.

Two single shot pistols along with seven live cartridges and a car used in the commission of crime was also recovered, police said. "During interrogation, it was revealed that they committed robberies at gunpoint by luring passengers to sit in their car on the pretext of dropping them at their destination. Raju used to drive, while his associates sat in the car posing as passengers," P S Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), said.

They used to commit late night robberies or in the wee hours of morning. On the way, they would rob the victims of their cash, jewellery and other valuables at gunpoint before dumping them at isolated places, he said. Raju is previously involved in more than six cases of robbery, while Rinku was arrested in over eight such cases, Kushwah added.

