Four JeM associates held in J-K: Kashmir Zone Police
Awantipora Police have arrested 4 terrorist associates linked to the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.
Investigations have revealed that they were providing support to active terrorists of JeM operating in the area, police said. A case has been registered against the arrested persons. (ANI)
