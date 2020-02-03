Four JeM associates held in J-K: Kashmir Zone Police

Awantipora Police have arrested 4 terrorist associates linked to the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed. "Awantipora police have arrested 4 terrorist associates linked to the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Investigations have revealed that they were providing support to active terrorists of JeM operating in the area, police said. A case has been registered against the arrested persons. (ANI)

