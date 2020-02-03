Glider crashes in J'khand; pilot, engineer injured

A glider crashed in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Monday, injuring the pilot and the engineer on board, police said here. "The glider (light aircraft) crashed at Dumka airport on Monday evening. The injured pilot and the engineer were admitted to Dumka Sadar hospital and doctors have referred them to a hospital in Dhanbad," district Superintendent of Police Y S Ramesh told PTI.

He said the cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained. Deputy Commissioner Rajeshwari B said that the airport, located around four kilometres from Dumka town, has been sealed and experts will investigate the incident on Tuesday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.