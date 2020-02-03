Left Menu
Development News Edition

Elgar Parishad case: NIA FIR charges 11 under UAPA, IPC

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 19:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 19:38 IST
Elgar Parishad case: NIA FIR charges 11 under UAPA, IPC

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered an FIR in the Elgar Parishad case and charged 11 people, including nine currently in jail, under provisions of the anti-terror law UAPA and the IPC, days after it was handed over the matter in Maharashtra by the Centre. While the Pune police had applied IPC section 124A (sedition) in the case during the investigation, the NIA FIR does not have this charge, said advocate Siddharth Patil, representing some of the accused.

Violence erupted in the vicinity of a war memorial in Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 2018, allegedly after provocative speeches were made at the Elgar Parishad conclave a day earlier in Pune's Shanirwada locality. The Pune police claimed the conclave was backed by outlawed Maoist groups and arrested activists Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Shoma Sen, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Varavara Rao for their alleged links with Naxals.

On January 24, the Centre transferred the case, registered at the Vishrambaug police station, from the Pune police to the NIA, a central agency. As per the NIA's FIR, which was part of the agency's application in a special Pune court seeking transfer of seized data, court records and proceedings, 11 people have been charged under IPC sections 153 A (promoting enmity between groups ), 505 (1)(b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public), 117 (abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than ten persons) among others.

They have also been charged under sections 13 (unlawful activities), 16 (terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy), 18B (recruiting of any person or persons for terrorist act) 20 (being a member of a terrorist gang or organization) and 39 (offence relating to support given to terrorist organisation) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The 11 include the nine arrested by the Pune police, while the two other names in the NIA FIR are activists Gautam Navalkha and Anand Teltumbde.

As per the NIA FIR, the list of accused comprises 11 who have been named as well as "others". A senior Pune police official said more sections and names of accused could be added by the NIA once all the case papers of the probe are given to the federal agency.

The Pune police had filed two charge sheets in the case. Earlier in the day, the prosecution and the defence sought more time from a Pune court to file their response on the NIA's application seeking transfer of the Elgar Parishad case to a special NIA court in Mumbai..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Outbreak to hit iPhone output if China extends Foxconn factory halt -source

Foxconn could see a big production impact and shipments to customers including Apple face disruption if a Chinese factory halt due to the coronavirus outbreak extends into a second week, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.Tai...

Rugby-Flyhalf Russell omitted from Scotland squad for England game

Flyhalf Finn Russell has been left out of Scotlands squad for their second Six Nations match against England on Saturday, Scottish Rugby said in a statement. Russell, 27, is one of the sides most creative players but was dropped for discipl...

Maharashtra Women's Commission takes cognisance of woman lecturer burnt alive in Wardha

The Maharashtra State Womens Commission MSWC on Monday took suo motto cognizance of the Wardha incident where a woman lecturer was set ablaze by a man.The commission has issued a notice to Wardha Superintendent of Police, seeking a detailed...

UPDATE 1-Air transit hub UAE to suspend flights China flights, excluding Beijing

The United Arab Emirates, a major international transit hub, on Monday suspended flights to and from China, except for Beijing, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus in China.It was not immediately clear if the UAE suspension, which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020