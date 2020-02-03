Drug peddler held with 1 kg cannabis in J-K's Ramban

A drug peddler was arrested with one kilogram of cannabis at Banihal railway station in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Monday, officials said. He was identified as Muzamil Hussain Shah, they said.

During a routine checking, a police party intercepted Shah at the Banihal railway station and recovered one kilogram of cannabis from him, the officials said. He was arrested and a case registered against him, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

