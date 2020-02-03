J&K: GoC of 9 Corps calls on LG, discusses security management

The general officer commanding (GoC) of 9 Corps, Lt Gen J S Nain called on Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday, an official spokesperson said.

The Lt Governor and the GoC discussed several issues relating to the security management and other important issues to meet the security challenges in J&K, he said.

Murmu stressed on the importance of maintaining close and effective synergy between the Army and other security forces to ensure a secure environment for the people, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.