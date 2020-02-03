3 days holiday declared in Kalaburagi

The District Administration on Monday declared three days holiday from February 5 to 7 for schools, colleges, and universities across the district. The holiday has been declared in view of the 85th Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelan to be held in the district.

Manu Baligar, chairman of Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Bengaluru, said: "All teachers and lecturers will be active participants in the literary conference." "The school buses will be used for transportation. The classrooms will be used for the accommodation of the representatives attending the conference. Hence, it will be necessary to declare a holiday for schools and colleges of Kalaburgi," he said. (ANI)

