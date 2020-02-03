Left Menu
Coronavirus: GoM holds first meeting to discus measures to contain deadly infection

A Group of Ministers (GoM) formed to review, monitor and evaluate the preparedness to contain the deadly coronavirus infection in the country held its first meeting on Monday. The high-level GoM includes Union ministers Harsh Vardhan, Hardeep Puri, S Jaishankar, G Kishan Reddy, Ashwini Kumar Choubey and Mansukh Lal Mandaviya.

The ministers were apprised of the three confirmed cases reported from Kerala and the preventive steps and measures taken to contain coronavirus, the Ministry of Health said. The GoM also took note of the government announcing temporary suspension of e-visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners residing in the neighbouring country and a fresh advisory saying anyone with travel history to China since January 15 can be quarantined.

"e-Visa facility for Chinese passport holders has been temporarily suspended, e-Visa already issued to Chinese nationals is also not valid temporarily and the facility for submitting the application online for the physical visa from China is suspended," the ministry said. They were also informed that 645 people evacuated from Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, have been admitted to quarantine centres of the Army and the ITBP in and around the national capital. All inhabitants are medically examined on a daily basis, though none of them have tested positive for coronavirus, the ministry said.

The ministry has also advised that people having compelling reasons to visit India should contact the Indian embassy in Beijing or consulate in Shanghai or Guangzhou. The Ministry of Aviation has also issued instructions to all national and international airlines operating from China to comply with the above travel advisory.

The GoM was also briefed that as of Monday, 72,353 passengers in 593 flights have been screened for the infection. Screening of passengers is ongoing in 21 airports, international seaports and border crossings, particularly with Nepal. Universal screening in all flights from Singapore and Thailand, besides Hong Kong and China is being done.

Further, 2,815 people are presently under community surveillance across the country. Out of a total of 338 samples sent for testing, three are positive, 335 negative, while 70 are being processed, the health ministry said.

The ICMR National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune has been made a nodal centre for coordinating diagnostics for coronavirus. Twelve regional labs have been activated, standardised and are testing the samples. "The GoM was also apprised that adequate materials like Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and N95 masks are available and the situation is closely monitored in all states and union territories.

"The preparedness and actions are being reviewed at the highest level everyday by the Union Health Minister and the Cabinet Secretary, in addition to Secretary (HFW). A 24x7 control room is operational (011-23978046). IEC material is prepared and widely disseminated through various channels of print, electronic and social media," the statement said. The meeting was attended by Secretary (MHFW) Preeti Sudan, Secretary (Foreign) H Vardhan Shringla, Secretary (Civil Aviation) Pradeep Singh Kharola, Special Secretary (Health) Sanjeeva Kumar, Additional Secretary (Shipping) Sanjay Bandopadhyay.

