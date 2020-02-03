2019-nCoV: Ensure we don't die like flies, says Goa Cong MLA

Former Goa chief minister and Congress MLA Pratapsingh Rane on Monday said the state government should take all steps to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus infection, so that people don't like "flies". The outbreak of the virus, officially called 2019- nCoV, started in China's Hubei province, and has since spread to several countries, including three cases in India, all in the southern state of Kerala.

Speaking in the Assembly, Rane said, "We want to know what steps have been taken by health department to prevent spread of coronavirus in Goa. We don't want to die like flies, like people in China." The Poriem MLA said people should be prohibited from travelling to countries affected by the 2019-nCoV. The death toll in China's coronavirus epidemic soared to 361 with 57 deaths on Sunday alone while the number of confirmed cases climbed to 17,205, health officials in that country announced on Monday..

