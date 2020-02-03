Civilian killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J-K's Kupwara
One civilian was killed and another injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
One civilian was killed and another injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Saleem.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Civilian
- Pakistan
- Kupwara
- Kashmir
- Kupwara district
ALSO READ
3,000 Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan
2838 Pakistanis, 914 Afghans, 172 Bangladeshis given Indian citizenship in last 6 years, says Nirmala Sitharaman
US envoy Alice Wells to arrive in Pakistan on 4-day visit
Mysterious death of 2 Pakistani-origin British girls raises "honour killing" questions
Pakistan approves import of 300,000 tonnes of wheat to meet flour shortage