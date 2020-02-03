Indigo Delhi-Mumbai flight receives bomb hoax at IGI Airport, passengers deplaned

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Mumbai received a call that there was a bomb in the aircraft on Sunday. As per standard operating procedure (SOP), all the passengers were deplaned and luggage was offloaded for security check. "IndiGo 6E-843 Delhi to Mumbai flight got a bomb threat call at IndiGo office where the caller said that there is a bomb in the aircraft. Following which, as per standard operating procedure (SOP) all the passengers were deplaned and baggage were offloaded for security check," an airport official told ANI.

A total of 180 passengers were on board when the threat call was received. After threat call, proper security measures were taken and the flight got security clearance from aviation security CISF. Later, the flight departed for Mumbai. In this case, a formal complaint has been filed by IndiGo and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

