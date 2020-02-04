RSS' agenda is to make India a 'Hindu Rashtra', says activist in Hyderabad

Woman activist Sandhya Rani on Monday said that the agenda of the RSS is to make the country a 'Hindu Rashtra'. Protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) at a demonstration organised by women here, Rani said, "Now, we can see Shaheen Bagh everywhere. They have gathered and protest so that their voice can be heard. As the BJP government has said that NPR will start in April, so there is a hidden agenda to make India a 'Hindu Rashtra'. This is the agenda of the RSS."

"It is against the Constitution and an attack on Secularism. They expect that their vote bank is safe and that is why they are planning such an agenda. That is the reason we give slogans like 'Woh Todne Wale Hain, Hum Jodne Wale Hai' (they want to break, we want to unite)," she added. Another activist, Khalida Parveen said, "Why can't Shaheen Bagh be started at Hyderabad? I ask the state government. It is our democratic right to protest."

"Shaheen Bagh is considered a historic protest as it is done to ensure that the country remains secular and democratic," she said. Since December last year, demonstrations have been going on against the amended citizenship law in various parts of the country. It is to be noted that the protest against the CAA has been ongoing at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi for over a month now.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

