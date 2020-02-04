UP: 4 held for rape bid on Dalit woman

Four people were arrested for allegedly abducting and trying to rape a Dalit woman in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. Manzur, Israr, Mukarram and Manzur abducted the 30-year-old married woman from her house in Thana Bhawan town on Monday, Circle Officer (CO) Amit Saxena said.

Reportedly, the woman's brother-in-law had eloped with a girl related to one of the accused recently. The abduction and rape bid was to avenge the perceived dishonour, police sources said. "We rescued the woman and arrested the four," Saxena said, adding that the matter was being probed.

