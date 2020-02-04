No decision yet to "prepare" NRC at national level: MoS Home
The Centre has, till now, not taken any decision to "prepare" a National Register of Indian Citizens at the national level, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.
In a written reply, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said: "Till now, the government has not taken any decision to prepare National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) at the national level."
