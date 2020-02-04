The Centre has, till now, not taken any decision to "prepare" a National Register of Indian Citizens at the national level, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said: "Till now, the government has not taken any decision to prepare National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) at the national level."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.