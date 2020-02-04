Left Menu
Karnataka places border districts under coronavirus

  Bengaluru
  Updated: 04-02-2020 13:07 IST
  Created: 04-02-2020 13:04 IST
Representative Image

The Karnataka government has placed border districts of Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Chamarajnagar and Mysuru under novel coronavirus surveillance following three positive cases in neighboring Kerala. The Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, State Surveillance Unit, said in a bulletin on Tuesday that till date 63 travelers from the coronavirus-affected countries have been identified and 58 of them are under home isolation.

"(the remaining) four passengers have left the country and one is admitted in a selected isolation hospital", it said. Till date, 56 samples have been sent for testing; results of 39 of them available so far showed they are negative cases, the bulletin added.

Three students, including a woman medico, from the Kerala who studied in Wuhan university in China had tested positive for the virus in the last few days, following which the LDF government declared the epidemic as a 'state calamity' on Monday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

