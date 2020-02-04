Bihar student leader shot at by gunmen at his native village in Samastipur district

The Bihar unit president of the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party's student wing was shot at by gunmen at his native village in Samastipur district, police said. Four unidentified gunmen who came on two motorbikes shot at Balal Raza, the student leader when he was standing near his father's petrol pump at Satmalpur village on Monday evening.

One of the bullets fired by the criminals hit Raza's right shoulder, injuring him badly, police said. The gunmen fled from the spot under cover of darkness.

Superintendent of Police Vikas Burman said the reason behind the incident was yet to be ascertained. Raza was initially rushed to a nearby hospital.

Later, he was taken to a nursing home by his family members, police said. An FIR will be lodged on the basis of Raza's statement after he gains consciousness, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

