Development News Edition

AAP raises in RS issue of delay in hanging of Nirbhaya case

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 13:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 13:29 IST
AAP raises in RS issue of delay in hanging of Nirbhaya case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The issue of delay in hanging of convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape case figured in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, with the Aam Adami Party demanding intervention of the President or the CJI in the matter. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said the matter was "very sensitive and serious" and the court judgement must be implemented at the earliest.

Raising the issued during the morning session of the House, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said despite the punishment awarded to the four convicts, their hanging is being postponed. He also said that political remarks were being made regarding the case.

The 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as 'Nirbhaya' (fearless), was gangraped and savagely assaulted on the night of December 16, 2012, in a moving bus in South Delhi. She died of her injuries a fortnight later in a Singapore hospital. The brutality of the crime shook the nation, leading to country-wide protests and a change in India's rape laws.

Singh said while the entire country was on the streets following the gangrape in 2012, the culprits have been able to get a new date every time to delay the execution. "Tarikh per Tarikh (date after date)," Singh said, in an apparent reference to a famous dialogue of the film 'Damini' revolving around a rape trial.

TMC and Congress MPs, who were raising slogans against the citizenship amendment law, NRC and NPR, stopped sloganeering as the issue was discussed. Observing that people are agitated and concerned over the delay in execution of the court order, Chairman Naidu said those in the system must fulfil their responsibilities.

He said the convicts were given all legal opportunities. "We cannot allow such things to go on in the country...

People are getting restive...It must be seen that judgement is implemented at the earliest," he said. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar blamed the Delhi government for the delay in executing the punishment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

