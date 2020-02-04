Left Menu
Development News Edition

Joint team to probe damage to environment due to spillage of crude oil at CTF

A joint team is accessing any possible damage to the environment due to an incident of spillage of crude oil at the Central Tank Farm (CTF) located in Oil India Limited (OIL)'s Field Headquarters in Duliajan town of Dibrugarh district.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Dibrugarh (Assam)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 14:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 14:09 IST
Joint team to probe damage to environment due to spillage of crude oil at CTF
Heavy smoke and flames come out after a blast in oil pipeline, near Burhi Dihing river in Dibrugarh on Monday. . Image Credit: ANI

A joint team is accessing any possible damage to the environment due to an incident of spillage of crude oil at the Central Tank Farm (CTF) located in Oil India Limited (OIL)'s Field Headquarters in Duliajan town of Dibrugarh district. The joint team is led by Circle Officer of Tengakhat Circle in the Dibrugarh district and also comprises of officials from State Pollution Control Board, fishery department and experts from OIL.

The necessary action will be initiated on the basis of the observations of this expert committee. In a press statement on Monday, OIL stated that-"Last week at CTF, there was sudden closure of remote operated shut off valves and motor operator valves of inlets and outlets of all the Crude Oil Storage Tanks. Consequently, there was pressure build up in the incoming lines to the tanks and it was observed that leaks developed at five points within the periphery of the CTF.

"Leaks also developed at two points in the incoming crude oil delivery line of one of the field installation near Duliajan. Presently normal operations have resumed and all leakages have been rectified and crude oil is being received from installations at CTF, Duliajan", it added. There have been no casualties and the fire was doused on its own. The situation is absolutely under control now, the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

President Trump triumphs in Iowa caucuses

US President Donald Trump, seeking reelection, on Monday coasted to victory in the 2020 Iowa Republican caucuses, trouncing his two lesser-known ruling Republican Party rivals. While the focus of this years Iowa Caucus which formally kicks...

Kremlin says Russia ready for OPEC cooperation, coy on details

Russia is ready to cooperate with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on global oil markets, a Kremlin spokesman said on Tuesday, declining to comment further.The Kremlin said on Monday that President Vladimir Putin and Sa...

62 police personnel, 127 others injured during Jamia protests: govt

As many as 62 police personnel and 127 others were injured during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Jamia Millia Islamia, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy also said as reported by ...

French police clear last migrant camp in north Paris

French police on Tuesday cleared the last migrant tent camp in northeast Paris, moving 427 people to shelters as part of a plan to take migrants off the streets. The migrants, who included four women, were living in 266 tents and makeshift ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020