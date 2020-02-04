Joint team to probe damage to environment due to spillage of crude oil at CTF

A joint team is accessing any possible damage to the environment due to an incident of spillage of crude oil at the Central Tank Farm (CTF) located in Oil India Limited (OIL)'s Field Headquarters in Duliajan town of Dibrugarh district. The joint team is led by Circle Officer of Tengakhat Circle in the Dibrugarh district and also comprises of officials from State Pollution Control Board, fishery department and experts from OIL.

The necessary action will be initiated on the basis of the observations of this expert committee. In a press statement on Monday, OIL stated that-"Last week at CTF, there was sudden closure of remote operated shut off valves and motor operator valves of inlets and outlets of all the Crude Oil Storage Tanks. Consequently, there was pressure build up in the incoming lines to the tanks and it was observed that leaks developed at five points within the periphery of the CTF.

"Leaks also developed at two points in the incoming crude oil delivery line of one of the field installation near Duliajan. Presently normal operations have resumed and all leakages have been rectified and crude oil is being received from installations at CTF, Duliajan", it added. There have been no casualties and the fire was doused on its own. The situation is absolutely under control now, the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

