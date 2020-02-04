Bhagwat interacts with RSS pracharaks from MP, Chhattisgarh

On the second day of the RSS meeting here in Madhya Pradesh, Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday continued his interaction with pracharaks from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, both ruled by the Congress, to get their "feedback" on the protests against the new citizenship law, sources said. Bhagwat also sought to know about the challenges being faced by the pracharaks (workers) in these two states, they said.

Chief Ministers of both the states had criticised the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which was passed by Parliament in December last year. More than 100 pracharaks of RSS' Madhya Kshetra, including MP and Chhattisgarh, are taking part in the four-day meeting, which started on Sunday, at Saraswati Shishu Mandir's Sharda Vihar here.

On February 5 and 6, Bhagwat will hold talks with the functionaries of RSS affiliates, including its student wing the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at the Saraswati Shishu Mandir's Sharda Vihar, where the meeting is underway. After two days, he will review the work and roadmap of RSS affiliates, including the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, its students' wing.

Before wrapping up the meetings of his organisation on Thursday evening, Bhagwat is likely to spell out the road map, to be followed by pracharaks and functionaries of Sangh affiliates, the sources said. A similar meeting of RSS pracharaks of Madhya Kshetra was held here five years ago.

The Sangh's programme is being seen as an effort to quell the dissent among people against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and ramp up support for the new law. The law seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan after facing religious persecution there.

Protests have been going on in several parts of the country against the new law..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.