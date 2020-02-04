Man, woman injured as attackers try to cut their throats

A man and a woman were injured after some unidentified persons allegedly attempted to slit their throats in the Achalganj area here on Tuesday, police said. A 19-year-old woman with cut marks on her throat was found in

her house. About 500 metres away, a 25-year-old man was found lying on a road with similar injuries, Superintendent of Police Vikrant Veer Singh said. Police said the incident took place in Rautapur village.

Police received information about the incident on emergency response number Dial-112, following which a team rushed the spot, they said. Police said the man and the woman were known to each other.

Locals, however, said both were having an affair, which was not approved by their respective families. They have been admitted to a hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable, police said.

