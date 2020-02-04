Maha: Farmers protest at insurance office over unpaid claims

A group of over 100 farmers from across the state staged a protest outside the office of an insurance company in the western suburb of Andheri on Tuesday, demanding insurance for damaged crops. Farmers, under the banner of Prahar Janshakti Paksh, alleged that the company had not released their claims under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana for the crop damage they have suffered since 2018.

Farmers from Ahmednagar, Nashik, Jamkhed, Karjat and other districts were seen holding crops in their hands and shouting slogans. The insurance was not being paid despite the fact that farmers had paid premiums on time, one of the protesting farmers said.

"We met the district agriculture officer in Ahmednagar to apprise him about the losses we have incurred, but nothing has been done so far," he added. A delegation of farmers met an official from the insurance company who assured them that their demands were taken in writing and will be forwarded to the Central government..

