One killed, another injured in road accident

A 45-year-old man was killed while another was injured when a car ploughed into them while sitting on a roadside bench on Tuesday, police said. The accident took place at Phagwara's Khalwara village and the deceased has been identified as Paramjit Singh, a resident of Bahua village in Nawanshahr district. Injured Nasib Singh (60), a resident of Khalwara village, had been admitted to a hospital, they said.

Both were sitting on the bench outside a hardware shop when the accident took place, police added. Paramjit was rushed to a private hospital in Jalandhar where he died, police said, adding that the condition of Nasib Singh was stated to be out of danger.

Police arrested car driver Harpreet Singh, who belonged to Sangatpur village, and impounded the vehicle.

