Group of men raises objectionable slogans near Jamia

A group of men gathered near the Jamia Millia Islamia University on Tuesday and raised slogans. Carrying national flags, the men were heard shouting "Jai Shri Ram" and "goli maro...."

Hafeez Azmi, a Jamia student protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at the university, said, "The group came walking from the Sukhdev Vihar side and shouting slogans. They deliberately stopped at the barricade near gate no. 1, where the main protest is going on. They were there for more than 10 minutes, chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' and shouting 'goli maro....' The police were standing right there." Some students showed video clips in which a few policemen could be seen walking along with the group of men while they were raising objectionable slogans.

The police personnel subsequently asked the group of men to disperse and took them towards Sukhdev Vihar, the students said.

