Left Menu
Development News Edition

Live cartridges found in dustbin on Azad Hind Express

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 20:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 20:14 IST
Live cartridges found in dustbin on Azad Hind Express

Live cartridges found in dustbin on Azad Hind Express Pune, Feb 4 (PTI)Seven live cartridges, suspected tobe of the AK-47 assault rifle, were found in a dustbin insidethe Pune-Howrah Azad Hind Express here on Tuesday morning,railway police said

A Government Railway Police (GRP) official said thetrain reached Pune early morning and proceeded to the railwayyard at Ghorpadi for cleaning

"The cleaning staff found seven live rounds in adustbin inside the toilet of coach S-2," he said, adding thatthey looked like AK-47 cartridges but it was yet to beconfirmed and further probe was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

One more step towards what we set out to achieve: Garg

India U-19 captain Priyam Garg wants to continue focussing on the process with another step left for what his team had set out to achieve. The defending champions crushed Pakistan by 10 wickets to make it to their third successive final of ...

Five arrested for robbing man of Rs 50 lakh in Delhi's Keshavpuram

Five people were arrested for allegedly robbing an employee of a construction company of Rs 50 lakh in northwest Delhis Keshavpuram, police said on Tuesday. The accused were identified as Zahid 36, Asif Ali 24, Chand Mohammad 26, Radha Bal...

If BJP is sincere in its love for Mahatma Gandhi, it should expel Hegde, Pragya Thakur: Venugopal

Accusing the BJP of having hatred and contempt for Mahatma Gandhi, the Congress on Tuesday said if the ruling party was sincere in its love for him, it should expel its leaders Anantkumar Hegde and Pragya Singh Thakur, and Prime Minister Na...

Newly listed CSB Bank logs Q3 net profit of Rs 28 cr

Kerala-based CSB Bank, which got listed on the exchanges in December, on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 28.14 crore for the third quarter ended December. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 74 lakh in October-December quarter of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020