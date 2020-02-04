Live cartridges found in dustbin on Azad Hind Express Pune, Feb 4 (PTI)Seven live cartridges, suspected tobe of the AK-47 assault rifle, were found in a dustbin insidethe Pune-Howrah Azad Hind Express here on Tuesday morning,railway police said

A Government Railway Police (GRP) official said thetrain reached Pune early morning and proceeded to the railwayyard at Ghorpadi for cleaning

"The cleaning staff found seven live rounds in adustbin inside the toilet of coach S-2," he said, adding thatthey looked like AK-47 cartridges but it was yet to beconfirmed and further probe was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

