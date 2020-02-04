Left Menu
Development News Edition

RSP registers best ever monthly production in January 2020

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 20:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 20:26 IST
RSP registers best ever monthly production in January 2020

The Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has registered outstanding performance in the month of January 2020 by breaking records in many major production areas, a company statement said. During the month the steel plant registered the best ever monthly production of 3,23,362 tonne of hot metal with two blast furnaces in operation. The previous best of 3,15,615 tonne of hot metal production with two furnaces in operation was achieved in November, 2019, it said.

The steel plant also registered the highest ever monthly production of plate mill plates by producing 52,276 tonne plates in January, 2020. The previous best in this segment was 48,932 tonne achieved in November, 2013. The plant had also registered a highest ever single day record with two blast furnaces in operation by producing 11,940 tonne of hot metal achieved on January, 20, 2020. The hot strip mill of RSP registered the best January production since inception by making 1,09,399 tonne of HR coils.

Similarly, the plant registered best January performance since inception in dispatch segment also by dispatching 2,88,416 tonne of saleable steel thereby improving from its earlier best performance of 2,85,911 tonne of saleable steel dispatch achieved in January 2019, it said. In January, 2020 many major departments of the plant achieved their APP targets. The plate mill fulfilling APP with 118.8 per cent and new plate mill with 113.7 per cent registered outstanding performances.

With the upward production trend and favourable market demand, RSP is looking forward to going beyond the APP targets of 2019-20, the statement added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Meghalaya cabinet meets at Jowai, clears proposal to set up

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma held a cabinet meeting at Jowai in West Jaintia Hills district on Tuesday and cleared the proposal to set up nine community colleges in the state. This is for the second time that the state cabinet me...

UPDATE 1-Turkey, Russia can tackle Syria escalation 'without anger' -Erdogan

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday Turkey and Russia should resolve differences over the conflict in Syrias Idlib without anger, after a deadly flare-up in violence challenged the fragile cooperation between Moscow and Ankara.The two ...

One more step towards what we set out to achieve: Garg

India U-19 captain Priyam Garg wants to continue focussing on the process with another step left for what his team had set out to achieve. The defending champions crushed Pakistan by 10 wickets to make it to their third successive final of ...

Five arrested for robbing man of Rs 50 lakh in Delhi's Keshavpuram

Five people were arrested for allegedly robbing an employee of a construction company of Rs 50 lakh in northwest Delhis Keshavpuram, police said on Tuesday. The accused were identified as Zahid 36, Asif Ali 24, Chand Mohammad 26, Radha Bal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020