RSP registers best ever monthly production in January 2020

The Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has registered outstanding performance in the month of January 2020 by breaking records in many major production areas, a company statement said. During the month the steel plant registered the best ever monthly production of 3,23,362 tonne of hot metal with two blast furnaces in operation. The previous best of 3,15,615 tonne of hot metal production with two furnaces in operation was achieved in November, 2019, it said.

The steel plant also registered the highest ever monthly production of plate mill plates by producing 52,276 tonne plates in January, 2020. The previous best in this segment was 48,932 tonne achieved in November, 2013. The plant had also registered a highest ever single day record with two blast furnaces in operation by producing 11,940 tonne of hot metal achieved on January, 20, 2020. The hot strip mill of RSP registered the best January production since inception by making 1,09,399 tonne of HR coils.

Similarly, the plant registered best January performance since inception in dispatch segment also by dispatching 2,88,416 tonne of saleable steel thereby improving from its earlier best performance of 2,85,911 tonne of saleable steel dispatch achieved in January 2019, it said. In January, 2020 many major departments of the plant achieved their APP targets. The plate mill fulfilling APP with 118.8 per cent and new plate mill with 113.7 per cent registered outstanding performances.

With the upward production trend and favourable market demand, RSP is looking forward to going beyond the APP targets of 2019-20, the statement added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.