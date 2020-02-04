PAC to govt: Give powers of investigation, arrests and seizure to Coast Guard

In view of an increased security threat through the sea route, the Centre must enact a suitable law to empower the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) to investigate, arrest individuals and seize vessels if required, stated a report which was tabled by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in Parliament on Tuesday. The committee noted that the ICG has been designated as the authority responsible to coordinate coastal security in territorial waters.

It observed that at present, the Territorial Waters, Continental Shelf, Exclusive Economic Zone and Other Maritime Zones Act, 1976 -- which is implemented by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) -- does not designate any authority that can investigate and arrest individuals and seize vessels that undertake any criminal or anti-national activity. The PAC noted that the MEA has been repeatedly stating the aforementioned law is not the appropriate instrument for such power to be authorised to the ICG and the Indian Navy as it only defines and extends the maritime zones of India.

"In the wake of increased security threat to the nation through the sea, the committee desire that the Ministry of Defence should earnestly bring to the notice of the appropriate authorities to enact suitable law so as to empower and strengthen the ICG to investigate and arrest individuals, and seize vessels and carrying out criminal and anti-national activities" the PAC report stated.

