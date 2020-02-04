Left Menu
Development News Edition

HP Assembly Speaker to be elected on Feb 26

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shimla
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 21:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 21:34 IST
HP Assembly Speaker to be elected on Feb 26

The election for the new Speaker's post for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held on February 26, an official said. The post is lying vacant since January 16 when House Speaker Rajeev Bindal submitted his resignation to Deputy Speaker Hans Raj. Two days later, Bindal was elected as the state BJP president.

The election for new speaker's post will be held on the second day of the Budget session, Assembly Secretary Yash Paul Sharma said. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the secretary said the budget session will begin on February 25 and will culminate on April 1.

The budget will be presented on March 6, Sharma said. There will be 22 sittings during the budget session which will begin with the address by governor Bandaru Dattatreya, he said.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who is also holding finance department portfolio, will present budget on March 6 for financial year 2020-21, Sharma said. Discussion on the budget will be held from March 9-14 and the budget will be passed on March 27, he added.

There will be recess in the budget session from March 15 to 22, Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Packers Hall of Fame safety Wood dies at 83

Former Green Bay Packers safety Willie Wood died Monday at the age of 83, the team announced. Per the Packers, the Pro Football Hall of Famer had been confined to assisted living facilities for roughly 13 years and had suffered from advance...

BJP's Chandolia challenges dismissal order against AAP's Karol Bagh candidate

BJP candidate from Delhis Karol Bagh, Yogendra Chandolia on Tuesday approached Division Bench of Delhi High Court, challenging the Single Benchs dismissal order on his plea against AAP candidate Vishesh Ravi for allegedly concealing his edu...

President: Turkey won't allow more ground to Syria in Idlib

Turkeys president said on Tuesday his country wont allow Syrian forces to gain additional territory in a northern Syrian province, Turkish media reported, a day after clashes between Turkish and Syrian forces killed soldiers on both sides....

Hungarian teachers say new school curriculum pushes nationalist ideology

A Hungarian teachers union on Tuesday protested against a new school curriculum it says is designed by the ruling Fidesz party to promote its nationalist agenda and curb academic freedoms.Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the leader of Fidesz, h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020