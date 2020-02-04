Left Menu
5 Indians evacuated from coronavirus-hit Wuhan admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi

Five Indians evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan last week were admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital here on Tuesday for better observation, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) said.

5 Indians evacuated from Wuhan admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Image Credit: ANI

Five Indians evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan last week were admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital here on Tuesday for better observation, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) said. The five individuals -- three male and two female -- were among over 400 people who were shifted to the quarantine facility -- managed by ITBP -- upon their return from Wuhan on special Air India flights on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, the samples of all 406 persons at the ITBP facility have been collected for testing. Earlier on Monday, five people staying at the quarantine facility at Manesar were admitted to Military Base Hospital in Delhi after they showed symptoms of cough and cold.

As many as 647 Indians and 7 Maldivians had returned to New Delhi on two special Air India flights on Saturday and Sunday and were subsequently taken to the quarantine facilities in Manesar and Chhawla. (ANI)

