Rajnath holds talks with Qatar deputy PM, South Korean counterpart

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday held talks with Qatar's minister of state for defence and his South Korean counterpart separately and discussed ways of ramping up India's bilateral defence cooperation with the two countries. Singh held delegation-level talks with Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Khalid bin Mohamed Al Attiyah and during the meeting, the two ministers reiterated their commitment to strengthen the bilateral defence cooperation, including defence industry relationship, a statement said.

The visiting minister, who was received by Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik, also inspected the Tri-Service Guard of Honour before his bilateral meeting with Singh. The Qatari delegation will be visiting the DefExpo, being held in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow between February 5-9.

Singh held a bilateral meeting with South Korean Defence Minister Jeong Kyeongdoo and during the meeting, both ministers held discussions on enhancing the bilateral security cooperation and collaboration in defence industry and research and development. A roadmap for defence industries cooperation between India and South Korea was also exchanged after the meeting.

"The roadmap lists a number of possible areas of cooperation, including research and development. It also promotes investment in Defence Industrial Corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu," the statement said. The two ministers also exchanged views on regional security situation.

Singh thanked Jeong for his participation in DefExpo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

