Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man detained for kidnapping, raping minor in Rajasthan's Churu escapes from police custody

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 22:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 22:05 IST
Man detained for kidnapping, raping minor in Rajasthan's Churu escapes from police custody

A man detained by police in Rajasthan's Churu district for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 10-year-old girl managed to escape from custody on Tuesday evening, officials said. Accused Akram Khan was detained in Rajgarh police station area of Churu on Monday night. The minor had left home to go to a local market when she was allegedly kidnapped and raped, they said.

The girl was found in a secluded place by her family members who were searching for her after she failed to return home. "We had detained the accused but he managed to escape from the police station this evening. Our teams are chasing him and he will be caught," Churu SP Tejaswini Gautam said.

A case was registered against the accused under IPC sections 376 (rape), 363 (kidnapping) and 307 (attempt to murder) and under sections of the POCSO Act, the police said. The girl was undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Packers Hall of Fame safety Wood dies at 83

Former Green Bay Packers safety Willie Wood died Monday at the age of 83, the team announced. Per the Packers, the Pro Football Hall of Famer had been confined to assisted living facilities for roughly 13 years and had suffered from advance...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks surge, oil rebounds on China virus efforts

Crude oil prices rebounded and global equity markets surged on Tuesday as Chinas efforts to minimize the economic impact from the coronavirus epidemic spurred investors risk appetite.The price of gold and government debt slid on views China...

FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

China said it would welcome assistance from the United States to fight a coronavirus outbreak, a day after it accused Washington of scaremongering, and as the death toll in China rose on Tuesday to 425. Here are the latest developments Hong...

Modi govt taking cancer care on mission mode: MoS Health Choubey

Asserting that the Modi government is taking cancer care on a mission mode, Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Tuesday said there is a need to establish tissue banks to make its treatment accessible to more people. He was speaking at a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020