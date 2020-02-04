Left Menu
Ghaziabad police issues over 2,000 challans for traffic violations

  PTI
  • |
  Ghaziabad
  • |
  Updated: 04-02-2020 22:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 22:09 IST
In a special drive against traffic violations, Ghaziabad police on Tuesday issued over 2,000 challans and recovered around Rs 1 lakh fine, an official said. During the day-long 'Operation Tikdi', police issued 2,499 challans against errant drivers, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI.

Police also seized 85 motorcycles and a few auto-rickshaws for violating traffic norms, he said. A total of Rs 1,28,000 fine was recovered during the drive, the officer said.

All the Circle Officers and Station House Officers have been instructed to continue operation 'Tikdi' in future, the SSP said.

