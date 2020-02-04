Left Menu
Development News Edition

UNESCO DG in India: Visits Raj Ghat and Humayun's Tomb; meets HRD, culture ministers

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 23:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 23:51 IST
UNESCO DG in India: Visits Raj Ghat and Humayun's Tomb; meets HRD, culture ministers

UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay on Tuesday kicked off her three-day tour of India seeking to bolster "strategic partnership" with the country focusing on areas of heritage and education, officials said. This is her first official visit to India after she took charge as the DG of the world body, they said.

The DG after arriving in Delhi, visited the Raj Ghat to pay her respects to Mahatma Gandhi who has had a profound influence on UNESCO, officials said. She also meet Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and the Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel, a UNESCO India official said.

UNESCO New Delhi tweeted pictures of her activities during the India visit "There is no 'way to peace', there is only peace @UNESCO Director General @AAzoulay starts her India visit by paying tribute to #MahatmaGandhi at his memorial at Raj Ghat, Delhi. Her visit aims to explore areas and strengthen UNESCO's ties with the country! #UNESCODGinIndia," it tweeted and shared pictures of her visit to Raj Ghat.

A delegation of UNESCO led by Azoulay met the Union Minister of Culture. "The 'C' in UNESCO stands for #Culture. Cultural institutions are to #inclusivity," the world body said in another tweet.

During her meeting with the Union HRD Minister, the two sides signed an agreement in the education sector. "Strengthening cultural and educational institutions lies at the core of #SDG16," UNESCO New Delhi tweeted and shared pictures of the meeting.

Earlier in the day, the the UNESCO India Office said, "During her meetings, Azoulay will explore opportunities to develop UNESCO's strategic partnership with India with a particular focus on culture, education and artificial intelligence, for which Member States have asked UNESCO to develop a standard-setting instrument for the ethics in AI". The UNESCO India Office also tweeted pictures of her visit to the Mughal-era tomb of emperor Humyaun, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

"#Humayun's tomb is the first garden tomb on Indian subcontinent The necropolis of the #Mughal dynasty inspired several major architectural innovations @UNESCO DG @AAzoulay paid a visit to this UNESCO #Heritage site which was inscribed in 1993 #UNESCODGinIndia," it said.

On Wednesday, Azoulay will travel to Pink City Jaipur, which last June became 38th World Heritage site in India. She will attend a special ceremony honouring UNESCO, at the iconic Albert Hall, alongside Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, officials said.

The UNESCO DG will also visit Amer Fort in Rajasthan. While in Rajasthan, Azoulay will also visit the Girls Secondary School in Amer, reflecting UNESCO's commitment to girls' education as in the Director General's words "investing in a girl's education is one of the most effective ways to ensure a better life for her, and a better world for us all".

In Delhi, she will visit the National Museum to see the exhibition titled 'Indian Heritage in Digital Space' which showcases augmented reality displays of five UNESCO World Heritage Sites, officials earlier in the day said. On the last day of her visit, she will address the opening session of a seminar on 'The Future of Education - Artificial Intelligence for Social and Emotional Learning' in Delhi, organised by the UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (MGIEP), they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Texting while walking more dangerous than talking on phone: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Nevada Democrats will not use reporting app that led to Iowa's delayed caucus results

The Nevada Democratic Party said on Tuesday they will not use the same app that led to delayed reporting of Iowas Monday presidential caucus results in their own caucuses on Feb. 22. Democratic party officials in Iowa have had to delay anno...

Fed permanently bars Goldman banker over 1MDB

The Federal Reserve permanently barred a senior Goldman Sachs executive from the banking industry over the 1MDB scandal, the US central bank announced Tuesday. The Fed action affects Andrea Vella, who had been placed on leave amid a crackdo...

Report: Chargers keeping offensive coordinator Steichen

The Los Angeles Chargers signed offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to a new deal, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. Steichen, 34, took over the job midway through last season when Ken Whisenhunt was fired following a 3-5 start.T...

US STOCKS-Wall St surges as China financial measures soothe virus worries

The Nasdaq hit a record high on Tuesday and the SP 500 headed for its biggest one-day gain in about six months as fears of a heavy economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak waned after Chinas central bank intervened.The Dow was on pace ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020