MP: Man caught with smuggled gold at Indore airport
A passenger travelling from Dubaiwas arrested at the airport here for allegedly smugglingaround a kilogram of gold hidden inside parts of a mixergrinder, an official said on Wednesday
The passenger of Dubai-Indore Air India flight (AI904) was nabbed by an Intelligence team at Devi Ahilya BaiHolkar Airport on the intervening night of Tuesday andWednesday, airport director Aryama Sanyal said
The accused was caught smuggling around a kilogram ofgold hidden in parts of a mixer grinder, she said, adding thatthe Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Customs wasinvestigating the case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Aryama Sanyal
- Dubai
- Indore
- Air India
- Directorate of Revenue Intelligence
ALSO READ
Indian wins luxury car, USD 54,000 in Dubai raffle after buying tickets for decade
E-ticketing racket mastermind software developer Hamid Ashraf involved in bombing of Gonda school in 2019; fled to Dubai
Railway Protection Force busts e-ticketing racket with links to Dubai, Pakistan, B'desh; terror financing suspected: RPF DG Arun Kumar.
Rajasthan Royals ink sponsorship deal with Expo 2020 Dubai
Dubai airport implements special screening for China flights