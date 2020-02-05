Left Menu
MP: Man caught with smuggled gold at Indore airport

A passenger travelling from Dubaiwas arrested at the airport here for allegedly smugglingaround a kilogram of gold hidden inside parts of a mixergrinder, an official said on Wednesday

The passenger of Dubai-Indore Air India flight (AI904) was nabbed by an Intelligence team at Devi Ahilya BaiHolkar Airport on the intervening night of Tuesday andWednesday, airport director Aryama Sanyal said

The accused was caught smuggling around a kilogram ofgold hidden in parts of a mixer grinder, she said, adding thatthe Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Customs wasinvestigating the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

