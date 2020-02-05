Govt normally does not shut CSD: Sitharaman

The government normally does notclose Canteen Stores Department(CSD), which cater to servingand retired defence personnel, but goes for rationalisation ofsuch facilities depending upon the population of such people,Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday

Sitharaman, who was speaking in Lok Sabha on behalf ofDefence Minister Rajnath Singh, said the government hasreceived 391 applications from lessees of civil area formaking 253 old grant properties and 138 leased propertieslocated in cantonments into free holding properties, "Normally, the CSDs are not closed. However,rationalisation of such stores is done depending on theavailability of serving and retired defence personnel in aparticular area," she said Sitharaman said there are 636 cases wherein sanction forfree holding of properties in cantonments have been accordedby the Ministry of Defence.

