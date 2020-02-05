Left Menu
Man run over, killed while trying to save daughter-in-law from

  • PTI
  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 14:15 IST
A 55-year-old man was run over and killed while trying to foil an attempt by some unidentified ambulance-borne miscreants to abduct his daughter-in-law in the city, police said on Wednesday. The incident happened around 11.45 pm on Tuesday in Christopher Road area when Gopal Pramanik was walking home with his family after attending a wedding.

An ambulance pulled up close to his 28-year-old daughter-in-law and people inside tried to drag her in. A senior police officer said Pramanik, who was walking behind his daughter-in-law, ran to her rescue, while a relative grabbed the driver through the window of the ambulance.

Pramanik, in an effort to block the way, stood in front of the vehicle. The driver, while trying flee the spot, stepped on the gas and ran over Pramanik. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. A case was registered following a complaint by the victim's family.

No arrest has been made so far and investigation is on, the officer said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

