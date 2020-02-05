Goa: CM assures measures in place to prevent tiger killings

Amidst the Opposition's demand for a detailed probe into tiger killings, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said efforts are being made to ensure that such incidents don't recur in future. A tigress and three of her cubs were killed by five locals in Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary last month.

The issue was raised by Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat through a calling attention motion on the floor of the House during the Assembly session on Wednesday. Opposition leaders, including Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai and Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte, demanded that central agencies should probe the possible involvement of poaching gangs or mining lobbies in the killings.

"We have taken precautions to ensure that such killings do not recur. We are also looking at this case from a humanitarian point of view," Sawant said. Locals had allegedly killed the tigers, as the wild cats had attacked their livestock, he added.

Forest department officials were coordinating with their counterparts in neighbouring states to monitor the movement of tigers. The Chief Minister said compensation would be paid within three to four days to farmers who have lost their cattle to animal attacks, he added.

The government has plans for voluntary relocation of families living in core areas and construction of towers inside Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary, he said. Another forest range is being created at the sanctuary, he added..

