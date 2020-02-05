Left Menu
"Love Jihad" is a reality in Kerala, claims BJP leader

  PTI
  Kochi
  Updated: 05-02-2020 15:21 IST
  Created: 05-02-2020 15:21 IST
A day after the Union Home Ministry told Parliament that no case of "Love Jihad" has been reported by any of the central agencies, the BJP on Wednesday claimed that it was a reality, which is happening in Kerala. Throwing its weight behind the Bishops of Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, who kicked up a debate in the state recently over the incidents of "Love Jihad" in the state, BJP national executive member P K Krishnadas urged the Home Ministry to carry out a "comprehensive probe" into such cases to bring out real facts.

"The term 'Love jihad' is not defined under the extant laws but it is a fact that Love Jihad is happening (in Kerala)," Krishnadas told reporters here. He accused the present CPI(M)-led LDF government and previous Congress-led UDF government of not giving a proper report to the Centre over the issue of "Love Jihad" .

"The state governments controlled by the UDF and LDF give reports to the Centre saying that such incidents are not at all happening in Kerala," Krishnadas alleged. He said the BJP shared the views of the Syro-Malabar Church on the issue of "Love Jihad" .

"The complaint and allegations raised by the Syro-Malabar Church on the issue of "Love Jihad" is based on facts and truth. We share their views," he said. The Syro-Malabar Church also reacted to the Central government's clarification on "Love Jihad" , saying the circumstances under which the Synod of the Church made the statement on the issue still exists.

Seeking an investigation into the issue, the Church, in a statement, made it clear that the statement of the Synod was not meant to disturb the communal harmony prevail in the Kerala society. It said the synod had only expressed its opinion that inter-religious love affairs create troubles in family and society at large and that such cases should be probed.

Krishnadas said the BJP also does not see the "Love Jihad" as an issue between two religions. "Don't mistake it as an issue between two religions.

There is no religion for terrorists. We don't see it as a Hindu-Muslim issue or a Christian-Muslim issue," he said. In a written reply to a question, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday informed the Parliament that the term "Love Jihad" is not defined under the extant laws and no case of "Love Jihad" has been reported by any of the central agencies.

The Minister had said the Article 25 of the Constitution provides for the freedom to profess, practice and propagate religion subject to public order, morality and health. Various courts, including the Kerala High Court, have upheld this view.

The minister, however, said two cases from Kerala involving inter-faith marriage have been probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA)..

