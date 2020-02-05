MP: Leopard run over on national highway

A leopard was allegedly runover by an unidentified vehicle on a national highway inMadhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, a forest official said onWednesday

The two-year-old leopard was found dead on theNational Highway no. 3 on Tuesday evening, conservator forestY P Satyam said

The animal had been run over by an unidentifiedvehicle and had died on the spot, he said, adding that forestofficials were probing the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

