UP Cabinet okays proposal to set up 16 cybercrime police stations in state

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to set up 16 cybercrime police stations in the state. A total of 18 proposals were approved in a Cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, government spokesperson Sidharth Nath Singh told reporters here.

"The cabinet has approved a proposal to establish cybercrime police stations in UP Police's 16 zonal headquarters in Bareilly, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Agra, Aligarh, Kanpur, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Gorakhpur, Devipatan, Basti, Varanasi, Azamgarh, Mirzapur and Ayodhya," he said. The cabinet also approved a proposal of nominating teachers of the Provisional Medical Service (PMS) cadre based on their abilities as professors and associate professors on deputation in Ayodhya, Basti, Bahraich, Shahjahanpur and Firozabad medical colleges.

These colleges were established with the help of the central Government. The cabinet also approved an amendment to the web media policy, under which websites with 50,000 hits will now get advertisements under the DAVP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.