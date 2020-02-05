65-kg ganja seized in Rajasthan's Tonk

Two persons were arrested with 65-kg ganja in Rajasthan's Tonk district on Wednesday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a vehicle and recovered the contraband from it, ADG Anil Paliwal said.

The occupants of the vehicle -- Sonu Sharma and Manish Parashar -- were arrested, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

