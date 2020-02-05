Left Menu
Development News Edition

USD 118.3 bln received in remittances since 2018-19: Govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 18:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 18:15 IST
USD 118.3 bln received in remittances since 2018-19: Govt

An estimated 13.62 million Indian nationals are staying abroad and USD 118.3 billion has been received as remittances since April 2018 up to September last year, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan cited figures which showed that countries like Nepal, the Middle East region, the UK, the US, Malaysia and Germany have a large number of Indians living there.

As per the data received from Indian missions, there are an estimated 13.62 million Indians abroad, he said. As per the RBI data, during 2018-19, USD 76.4 billion was received as

remittances, while during period 2019-20 (April-September), USD 41.9 billion was received, Muraleedharan said. Replying to another question, he said the number of Indians involved in financial irregularities with the banks as well as those who are under criminal investigation from 2015 onwards are 72 and considerable amount of Proceeds of Crime (PoC) are involved in respect of these cases.

Muraleedharan, in reply to a separate question, also informed Parliament that mortal remains of 21,930 Indian nationals from 125 countries have been brought back to India since 2015 till December, 2019. On the issue of prisoners in Pakistan's custody, he said as per the available information, 275 Indians, including fishermen are presently believed to be in Pakistan's custody.

However, as per the lists shared on January 1, 2020, Pakistan has acknowledged the custody of 262 of them, he said. In addition, there is the issue of 83 missing Indian defence personnel, including prisoners of war, whose custody has not been acknowledged by Pakistan, so far, Muraleedharan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Poster war erupts between JD(U) and RJD in Bihar

The ruling JDU and opposition RJD in Bihar were locked in a poster war on Wednesday, an indication that the political temperature is likely to rise further in the run up to assembly polls due later this year. Posters pillorying the jailed ...

UPDATE 1-Romanian lawmakers topple PM Ludovic Orban's government

Romanian lawmakers toppled the centrist minority government of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Wednesday, raising the prospect of an early election which Orbans party is confident of winning. Striving to regain power after being ousted in a...

Corini sacked again as Brescia coach, Lopez appointed

Milan, Feb 5 AFP Brescia have sacked Eugenio Corini for the second time this season and appointed Uruguayan coach Diego Lopez, the Serie A strugglers confirmed on Wednesday. The 49-year-old Corini had already been sacked on November 3 and r...

Madhya Pradesh Tourism to hold 3-day cultural festival 'Namaste Orchha'

With an aim to make Orchha part of the the Golden Circle due to its close proximity with Delhi, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism on Wednesday announced a three-day Namaste Orchha cultural festival, beginning from March 6. Through Namaste Orchha, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020