Man dies of bullet wounds while hunting in J&K's Samba

A 48-year-old man died of bullet wounds under suspicious circumstances during a hunting trip in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said. Madan Salathia had gone to the forest in Gad Mandi for hunting with his 2-bore rifle on Tuesday evening, they said.

Some people heard sounds of firing and rushed to the area to find him with bullet injuries, officials added. Salathia was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to the injuries, they said.

Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.