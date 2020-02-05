Fresh rains, snowfall likely in HP on Thursday

The weather remained dry and cold in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday and sub-zero temperatures were recorded in major tourist hotspots in the state, including Manali, Kufri and Dalhousie. The minimum and maximum temperatures were 2 to 3 degrees below the normal, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

The weather office forecast rain and snowfall in middle and high hills of the state on February 6 and 11. Tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong remained the coldest place in the state at minus 10.9 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

Kalpa recorded a low of minus 8.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Manali at minus 2.8 degrees Celsius, Kufri at minus 2.3 degrees Celsius and Dalhousie at minus 0.9 degrees Celsius, he said. The minimum temperatures in Shimla and Dharamshala were 0.4 degrees Celsius and 2.6 degrees Celsius, Singh added.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 21.3 degrees Celsius.

