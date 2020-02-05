MP: Miscreants vandalise sub-divisional magistrate's office

Unidentified miscreants fired gunshots in the air and vandalised the office and car of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur town on Wednesday, police said. Some unidentified persons damaged and vandalised SDM Anil Sabke's office and vehicle by smashing window panes, city superintendent of police (CSP) Umesh Shukla said.

Speaking to reporters, Sabke said, "I came to the office for some work on Wednesday morning, when I heard gun shots outside and some people smashed the window panes of my office." The official said he suspects the involvement of mafia and the attack was carried out to silence him. "When I came out, my driver and others told me that five to seven miscreants had attacked the office," he said.

The collector and police have been informed about the incident, the SDM said, adding that he has also demanded police protection. The SDM's office is situated next to the offices of deputy inspector general and superintendent of police.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified miscreants in the matter, the CSP said..

